Thomas Muller is not only one of the deadliest footballers around in terms of goalscoring, but he is also an incredible asset when it comes to his versatility on the field.
And bearing in mind that he's not a traditional striker by any means, it's quite an achievement that the Bayern Munich star is the highest active international goalscorer for Germany.
For the national team, Muller scored his first goal back at the 2010 World Cup against Australia and he instantly added two more against England at the same tournament .
Since then, Muller has not looked back, scoring freely for Germany and achieving many accolades along the way, including winning the World Cup in 2014.
Just how many strikes does the German have to his name, though, and in which competitions did he find the net the most often?
Muller's total Germany goals
Competition
Games
Goals
World Cup
16
10
Euros
15
0
World Cup qualification
23
12
Euro qualification
19
12
UEFA Nations League
10
1
International friendlies
35
9
118
44
How many goals has Muller scored at the World Cup?
Edition
Games
Goals
2010 World Cup
7
5
2014 World Cup
7
5
2018 World Cup
3
0
2022 World Cup
TBC
TBC
17
10
Muller's Euro Championships record
Edition
Games
Goals
Euro 2012
5
0
Euro 2016
6
0
Euro 2020
4
0
15
0
World Cup qualification goals
Edition
Goals
2014 World Cup qualifiers
4
2018 World Cup qualifiers
5
2022 World Cup qualifiers
3
12
Muller's friendly goals for Germany
Games
Goals
35
9
Muller Germany hat-tricks
Match
Goals
Competition
Date
Germany 4-0 Portugal
3
2014 World Cup
June 16, 2014
Muller's favourite opponents
Team
Goals
Kazakhstan
4
Portugal
3
England
2
Scotland
2
Gibralter
2
Czech Republic
2
Liechtenstein
2
Norway
2
*Data accurate as of September 27