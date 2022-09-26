How many goals has Kylian Mbappe scored for France? Les Bleus star's full World Cup, Euro and international friendly record

Kylian Mbappe is arguably one of the greatest footballers in modern-day football in terms of goalscoring.
Possessing tremendous pace and trickery on the ball, the Paris Saint-Germain star is well on his way to becoming one of France's greatest ever players.
For the national team, Mbappe scored his first goal back in 2017 against the Netherlands and then at the age of 19, he became the second-youngest player behind Pele to score in a World Cup final when he netted in the 65th minute against Croatia to win the coveted trophy in 2018.
Just how many strikes does the Frenchman have to his name, though, and in which competitions did he find the net the most often?
Mbappe's total France goals
Competition
Games
Goals
World Cup
7
4
Euro
4
0
World Cup qualification
12
6
Euro qualification
5
3
UEFA Nations League
15
7
International friendlies
16
8
59
28
How many goals has Mbappe scored at the World Cup?
Edition
Games
Goals
2018 World Cup
7
4
2022 World Cup
TBC
TBC
7
4
Mbappe's Euro Championships record
Edition
Games
Goals
Euro 2020
4
0
4
0
World Cup qualification goals
Edition
Goals
2018 World Cup qualifiers
1
2022 World Cup qualifiers
5
6
Mbappe's friendly goals for France
Games
Goals
16
8
Mbappe's France hat-tricks
Match
Goals
Competition
Date
France 8-0 Kazakhstan
4
2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier
November 13, 2021
Mbappe's favourite opponents
Team
Goals
Kazakhstan
4
Netherlands
2
Croatia
2
Argentina
2
Russia
2
Czech Republic
2
South Africa
2
*Data accurate as of September 23