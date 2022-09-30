How many goals does Jordan Pefok have for Union Berlin and the USMNT?

GOAL takes a look at the USMNT striker's goalscoring record so far.

With the World Cup looming, the U.S. men's national team's striker race could be decided by someone who wasn't even called up for the team's final tuneup friendlies.

Jordan Pefok's omission from the U.S. squad was one of the big talking points of September, and the controversy didn't die down in the slightest after two lackluster USMNT performances. The U.S. failed to score across two games, a 2-0 loss to Japan and a scoreless draw with Saudi Arabia, as calls for Pefok grew louder and louder.

The Union Berlin striker has been impressive to start the Bundesliga season, but can he make a late push for the World Cup roster?

GOAL breaks down Pefok's goalscoring record for club and country as well as the competition he faces with the USMNT.

How many goals has Pefok scored for the USMNT?

Pefok has earned a total of nine caps for the USMNT, having been eligible for France and Cameroon before committing to the U.S.

He'd previously played for the France U-21s and declined a U.S. call-up in 2018 before announcing his commitment in March 2021. He made his debut on March 25 against Jamaica.

His first and only goal came in June 2021, when he scored the winner in the 89th minute of a 1-0 win over Honduras in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal.

How many goals has Pefok scored for his clubs?

Pefok has had several prolific seasons on the club level, dating back to his true breakthrough with Reims in Ligue 2 in 2017-18.

After scoring seven goals in his first 36 appearances, he netted 18 goals in 38 games during the 2017-18 season, earning a move to Rennes.

He scored just eight times in 44 games for the Ligue 1 club, but found his footing with Young Boys in the Swiss Super League.

Starting on loan in 2020, he moved to the club permanently one year later after scoring 15 goals in his first season.

He netted 27 in his sophomore campaign, earning a transfer to Bundesliga side Union Berlin this past summer, where he's scored four goals in his first eight matches.

Overall, throughout his first-team career, Pefok has 90 goals to his name in France, Switzerland and Germany in 231 career games.