How long has David Beckham been married to Victoria Beckham?

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star will celebrate a big anniversary this year with his former pop star wife

On July 4, 2019, David and Victoria Beckham will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary.

The pair began dating in 1997, when it was Victoria Adams, known as a member of the Spice Girls, one of the biggest pop groups of the time, who was the more famous of the couple.

They were quickly dubbed ‘Posh and Becks’ due to the ‘Posh Spice’ moniker that Victoria adopted as part of her music career by the media, who were glued to their every move.

Despite only dating for a few months, they were rapidly engaged and married at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland. While the media was successfully kept at an arm’s length from the wedding, OK! Magazine secured exclusive rights for photographs, with the reported £1 million ($1.25m) deal underlining how marketable the couple were at the time.

The wedding was a lavish affair, with the couple pictured on golden thrones wearing crowns, and Victoria’s dress styled by Vera Wang. Indeed, the reception itself is estimated to have cost £500,000.

How many children does David Beckham have?

David Beckham has four children, with the eldest, Brooklyn Joseph, born on March 4, 1999, exactly four months before the couple tied the knot. He was a ring bearer at the ceremony.

According to People magazine, Brooklyn was named after the place where Victoria found out she was pregnant. His godparents are Elton John, David Furnish and Elizabeth Hurley.

The second child of the Beckhams is Romeo James, who was born on September 1, 2002. Like his elder brother, he has been named as one of Britain’s best-dressed men and is employed as a model.

Cruz David followed nearly three years later on February 20, 2005, while Harper Seven, the couple’s only daughter, was born on July 10, 2011.

Where do the Beckhams live?

After marriage, they purchased a country house in Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire which was subsequently dubbed ‘Beckingham Palace’. The seven-bedroom property was reportedly bought for £2.5m and had renovation worth £3m completed, giving it a swimming pool, recording studio, gym, floodlight tennis courts, fake ancient ruins forming a playground, a lavish barbecue area and a professionally tended football pitch.

In 2015, they sold the property to insurance entrepreneur Neil Utley for a reported £11.3m, while in 2018 they sold a lavish mansion in Beverly Hills for a reported £26.2m.

The Beckhams now – aside from Brooklyn, who is attending Parsons School of Design in New York – stay in Holland Park, west London during term times. This property cost around £31.5m.

Otherwise, they stay in a luxury barn in the Cotswolds worth an estimated £6m.