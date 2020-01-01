Horan removed from USWNT roster after testing positive for Covid-19

The 26-year-old will not have a chance to add to her 86 caps after she was confirmed to have coronavirus

Lindsey Horan has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been removed from the U.S. women's national team roster for their upcoming friendly againts the , U.S. Soccer announced on Wednesday.

"Horan is currently doing well and is observing the appropriate quarantine protocols," a U.S. Soccer statement read.

"Her positive test came during the U.S. Soccer’s pre-trip testing procedures. No other players have tested positive at this time."

Florida State midfielder Jaelin Howell has been added to the USWNT roster as Horan's replacement.

Following the announcement, Horan spoke out on Twitter to say she is "home resting and feeling okay."

"Disappointed I won’t be able to join my teammates in the Netherlands but I’m home resting and feeling okay," Horan said. "Best of luck to the team this week, I will miss you guys and [will] be cheering from [afar]."

Horan was included on the team's 23-player roster announced on Tuesday for their November 27 game at Rat Verlegh Stadium in Breda, which will be the USWNT's first match since March.

The rematch of the 2019 World Cup final will also be the USWNT's first game abroad since they defeated the Dutch 2-0 in to clinch their second straight world championship in July 2019.

But Horan, who is the USWNT's leading scorer so far this year with seven goals and three assists, won't be involved as the team's pre-travel protocols detected the virus in her system.

According to U.S. Soccer, "the U.S. delegation has received an exemption from quarantine provided to professional sports organizations," ahead of travelling to the Netherlands for a six-day camp.

"Everyone entering the environment will be tested for Covid-19 before traveling, upon arrival and every two days thereafter. The USA will not begin full team training until the results of all arrival tests are confirmed."

After she was called up for last month's training camp, Howell will now have the chance to earn her first senior cap with the USWNT.

The 20-year-old, along with teammate Sophia Smith, would become the first player born after the 1999 Women’s World Cup to earn a full national team cap should she feature against the Dutch.

USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski has called in a number of his Europe-based stars for the match, including Alex Morgan, who will be searching for her first minutes with the national team since the World Cup final, having given birth to her first child in May.