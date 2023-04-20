Hope for USMNT's Tyler Adams! Leeds midfielder 'working very hard' to make surprise injury return before end of season

Leeds United manager Javi Gracia provided an update on injured USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams, who has been sidelined since March.

Hamstring injury suffered in March

Leeds have struggled to replace him

Javi Gracia provides update

WHAT HAPPENED? Leeds United's American midfielder Tyler Adams suffered hamstring injury in the win against Wolves back in March and the midfielder has been missing in action ever since. Leeds were landed a blow when it was revealed that the midfielder would have to undergo surgery. This left him with no timetable on his return as Leeds try to steer clear of the relegation battle, but it now appears possible that he will be back before the end of the Premier League campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I don’t know, if I tell you something, then I would be lying to you. He’s working very hard but we need time to tell you if he will be ready or not. He’s a player that plays in a position where we do not have many options,” Javi Gracia said to reporters. "[Adams] is an absence in an important position. We do not have the solution for that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leeds are currently just two points above the relegation zone in 16th place and suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Liverpool in their last game. With just seven wins in 31 games so far, Leeds need all the help they can get and getting Adams back would be key in their pursuit of safety.

The American has made 24 Premier League starts for Leeds this season, becoming a key part of their team after his transfer from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2022.

WHAT NEXT? Leeds will face Fulham in their next Premier League game with Manchester City, Newcastle and Tottenham looming among their final seven fixtures.

