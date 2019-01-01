Higuera out as Chivas makes front office changes

The controversial director is no longer with the legendary Guadalajara club

A controversial tenure has come to an end. Jose Luis Higuera is no longer with Chivas.

The general director's time with the Guadalajara club was filled with frustration and controversy for fans of one of the two most popular clubs in .

"After four years in the Chivas family, Jose Luis Higuera Barberi will no longer be General Director of Club Deportivo Guadalajara," read a club statement released Monday. "In Chivas, we value his effort and commitment during this time with us and wish him the best in his future projects."

Fans of the club, which signs only Mexican players, often criticized Higuera for a lack of new additions plus the departure of successful coach Matias Almeyda and the sale of key players such as attacker Rodolfo Pizarro, midfielder Orbelin Pineda and midfielder Jose Juan "Gallito" Vazquez.

Earlier in the day, club owner Jorge Vergara had announced that his son, Amaury, is being promoted from vice president to president.

Article continues below

“Club Deportivo Guadalajara is the top institution in Mexican soccer, and we’re at the point of starting a transcendental season for the club, which doesn’t deserve just our enthusiasm but also our special attention to achieve the required result," Jorge Vergara wrote in a public letter. "For this reason, I’ve decided to name Amaury Vergara as President of Chivas, effective from today, June 24, 2019.”

Chivas are sitting in the penultimate place of Liga MX's relegation table and need to get results this season to avoid falling to the second division. They've brought in a number of veterans this offseason, with 35-year-old forward Oribe Peralta joining the club from rival America and 30-year-old center back Oswaldo Alanis returning to the club after a season in Europe.

Chivas also have a busy summer, taking part in several exhibition tournaments in the United States. They begin with the Colossus Cup against giants River Plate and Boca Juniors. Later, they'll take part in the International Champions Cup. That tournament closes with a game against in Northern California on July 20. The next day, Liga MX play kicks off with a contest against Santos Laguna.