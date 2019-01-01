Herrera focused on Man Utd amid PSG transfer links

The midfielder's contract is up at the end of the season and he says he does not know where his future lies

Ander Herrera insists he is focused on Manchester United despite admitting to uncertainty around his future and transfer links with .

The midfielder's contract expires at the end of the season, meaning he could leave for free this summer, which would bring an end to a five-year stint at Old Trafford.

Although he has played a regular part in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team since the Norwegian took over in December, Herrera has missed United's last three outings due to a hip problem and could be moved on to free up some of the Red Devils' wage budget.

Asked about reports linking him to the champions, Herrera told newspaper El Periodico: "It is logical when you have three months of contract [left].

"I already knew something was going to come out. I take it as normal, I focus on playing football in the month and a half that remains.

"The rest is left to my agent, both the possible renewal with United and talking to another club for my departure."

Since signing from Athletic Bilbao in 2014, Herrera has won the , League Cup and with United, but has never lifted a Premier League trophy.

Asked if he thinks his spell in the English top flight is coming to an end, Herrera added: "I do not go crazy with what will happen in four months, I do not know if my spell is over.

"I enjoy playing for the biggest club in , the fans love me, they have treated me phenomenally in the institution and my duty is to listen to them, although I honestly do not know what is going to happen.

"What I see myself doing is trying to win at next week. If you think you deserve things and if you are an honest and hardworking person, they arrive."

Having come through the youth ranks at Real Zaragoza, Herrera went on to make 86 appearances for Los Blanquillos before leaving for Bilbao at the age of 21.

And the international suggested he could one day buy a stake in his boyhood club.

"I would very much like to one day be part of Zaragoza," Herrera continued. "It's my hope and I hope I can do it as a player.

"Make an investment? Time will tell and we will see what happens, although I prefer not to touch on this topic.

"I can only say that we'll see. I can not say anything else at the moment. My head is more focused on football than managing, that's the truth. Time will tell."