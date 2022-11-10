Hellas Verona vs Juventus : Lineups & LIVE updates

Can Juventus continue their positive momentum when they face relegation-threatened Hellas Verona in Serie A?

Fresh from securing a morale-boosting 2-0 win in Derby d'Italia last weekend, Juventus will want to extend their Serie A winning streak to five games when they travel to Hellas Verona on Thursday.

Things looked grim for under-fire boss Max Allegri and Juventus when they crashed out of Champions League group-stage in humiliating fashion, but the Bianconeri have sparked their domestic season in stunning style, winning four Serie A games in a row, keeping a clean sheet in each one of them.

They now sit in fifth place in the league standings, and will be hoping to keep the momentum going ahead of Thursday's visit to Verona.

Hellas Verona, on the other hand, will host Juventus to the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Thursday evening off the back of an eight-game losing run.

The Mastiffs are currently rooted to the foot of the Serie A table with just five points to their name. The hosts have been surprisingly poor so far this season, and suffered a 2-0 setback at the hands of newly-promoted Monza over the weekend, putting further pressure on Salvatore Bocchetti's side.

With a meeting against fellow relegation contenders Spezia coming up just three days after Juventus' visit, Thursday's encounter could well be deemed a write-off. Either ways, they will have to play out of their skins if they plan to secure some kind of result here.

Hellas Verona vs Juventus predicted lineups

Hellas Verona XI (3-4-2-1) : Montipo; Dawidowicz, Gunter, Ceccherini; Depaoli, Veloso, Tameze, Doig; Kallon, Lazovic; Henry

Juventus XI (3-5-1-1) : Sczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Sandro; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Miretti; Milik

Hellas Verona vs Juventus LIVE updates

Juventus's upcoming fixtures

Juventus will be aiming to end their pre-World Cup run on a high. After facing Verona, Lazio will offer the Black and Whites another tough test on Sunday night under the floodlights at the Allianz Stadium.