Hearts vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Celtic will look to extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership when they take on Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday. The hosts are on a five-game winless run, while Ange Postecoglou's men will be in buoyant mood after reaching the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup.
Robbie Neilson's Hearts haven't won a game since a 3-0 win over Motherwell in mid-September as they come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat against Aberdeen. They have also conceded 16 times in their last five games, scoring just three.
Celtic defeated Motherwell 4-0 in the League Cup quarters, after claiming a 6-1 league win against Hibernian to go two points clear of Rangers at the summit.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.
Hearts vs Celtic date & kick-off time
Game:
Hearts vs Celtic
Date:
October 22, 2022
Kick-off:
7:30am ET / 12:30pm BST / 5pm IST
Venue:
Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh
How to watch Hearts vs Celtic on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on CBS Sports Network and fubo TV.
Sky Sports Football are showing the game between Hearts and Celtic in the UK, with a live stream option available on Sky Go.
In India, the match can be live streamed on Voot.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
CBS Sports Network
fubo TV
UK
Sky Sports Football
Sky Go
India
N/A
Voot
Hearts team news and squad
Peter Haring suffered a concussion while Andy Halliday is nursing an Achilles tendon issue from the Aberdeen defeat, with both likely to miss out on Saturday.
Kye Rowles, Liam Boyce, Nathaniel Atkinson, Beni Baningime and Craig Halkett are also on the injury list, although the midfield trio of Michael Smith, Gary Mackay-Steven and Josh Ginnelly are closer to a return.
Possible Hearts XI: Gordon; Cochrane, Sibbick, Kingsley; Forrest, Snodgrass, Kiomourtzoglou, Grant; McKay; Shankland, Humphrys
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Gordon, Stewart, Clark
Defenders
Smith, Kingsley, Atkinson, Cochrane, Neilson, Sibbick
Midfielders
Haring, Grant, Kiomourtzoglou, Mackay-Steven, Devlin, Halliday, Forrest, McKay, Smith, Ginnelly, Pollock, Snodgrass
Forwards
Humphrys, Henderson, Shankland
Celtic team news and squad
Skipper Callum McGregor will need another few weeks to recover from his knee injury, with Carl Starfelt also out.
Jota and David Turnbull have missed the last couple of games, but Postecoglou confirmed that the duo could return to the matchday squad for the Hearts game.
Possible Celtic XI: Hart; Juranovic, Jenz, Carter-Vickers, Taylor; O'Riley, Mooy, Hatate; Haksabanovic, Abada, Giakoumakis
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Hart, Bain, Siegrist
Defenders
Starfelt, Jenz, Carter-Vickers, Bernabei, Ralston, Welsh, Juranovic, Taylor
Midfielders
Mooy, Turnbull, McCarthy, Ideguchi, Abildgaard, O'Riley, Robertson, Hatate, Forrest
Forwards
Giakoumakis, Furuhashi, Haksabanovic, Abada, Jota, Maeda