Heart condition forces Brighton star Mwepu to retire at the age of 24

Brighton have announced that Enock Mwepu has been forced to retire at the age of 24 following the diagnosis of a hereditary heart condition.

Seagulls chairman Tony Bloom has told the club’s official website: “We are all absolutely devastated for Enock. He and his family have had a traumatic few weeks and while we are just thankful he has come through that period, he has seen such a promising career cut short at such a young age.

“As a club we will give him all the love, help and support we possibly can to make a full recovery, and then as he decides on the next steps in his life.”

More to follow...