'He's having an absolute nightmare!' - Chelsea owner Todd Boehly SLAMMED by Gary Neville following chaotic few months at Stamford Bridge

WHAT HAPPENED? Gary Neville believes Chelsea's new owner, Todd Boehly, has had a catastrophic time at Stamford Bridge since taking over the club. Boehly has made some questionable decisions at the club including sacking two managers in one season and spending massive sums in the transfer window. With Lampard currently being appointed as caretaker manager, Neville believes that the American owner doesn't have a lot of time to weigh up his options.

WHAT THEY SAID: "You've still got two months of the season to go, you've got to do it properly. I don't think Chelsea can afford just to leave Graham Potter's No 2 in until the end of the season. They had to do something. They obviously can't get the man that they want. Whether it be Nagelsmann, (Mauricio) Pochettino or whoever. The guy Boehly, is having an absolute nightmare. It's not going well at all," said Neville via The Overlap.

Then Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher provided his insight on Chelsea's latest decision.

"The fact they have brought Frank Lampard in makes me think they've already lined someone up for the summer. I wouldn't be surprised if it came out in the next couple of weeks that Nagelsmann's agreed to join Chelsea, but he wants a little bit of time out to get himself ready and have a pre-season," said Carragher via The Overlap.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Bayern Munich firing Julian Nagelsmann, the Blues have multiple options present in front of them including the German manager. With a Champions League spot looking out of sight and sitting in mid-table in the Premier League, Chelsea may struggle to find a top manager.

WHAT NEXT? With the Blues coping with a disastrous domestic season, Boehly needs to find a long-term manager for the English club very soon. Lampard's appointment hasn't been fruitful as well and the American would be hoping to get one of Nagelsmann or Antonio Conte before the start of the new campaign.