'Hazard will bring a lot of success to Real Madrid' - Belgian winger has shown he is a 'star player', says Martinez

A man who arrived at Santiago Bernabeu for €100 million (£90m/$113m) last year has been tipped to drive the club forwards in the coming seasons

Eden Hazard "will bring a lot of success" to , according to Roberto Martinez, who says the Belgian winger has already shown he is a "star player".

After months of speculation over his future, Hazard completed a big-money move to Madrid from in June 2019.

The 29-year-old carved out a reputation as one of the finest attackers in European football during his seven-year stay in , and was expected to reach the same heights at Santiago Bernabeu.

However, his first season in has been overshadowed by persistent injury problems, which have restricted him to just 20 appearances in all competitions.

Hazard has only scored once for Zinedine Zidane's side in his debut campaign, and questions have been asked of his ability to deliver the goods in a squad brimming with world-class talent.

The international was left on the bench as Madrid secured a 2-1 victory over Granada on Monday, with Zidane admitting post-match that the €100 million ((£90m/$113m) winger is still struggling for full fitness.

Despite the fact that Hazard has yet to justify his transfer fee, Martinez is confident that he is ready to play a key role in the club's fight for silverware as his Madrid career progresses.

The Belgium boss thinks the former Chelsea talisman is nearing the end of a frustrating period on the sidelines, as he told Marca: "I'm making a very positive assessment because you have to measure a player in good times and also in bad times.

"This year has been the most difficult moment in Eden's career because he has never missed as many games as this.

"Hazard has shown Real Madrid that he is a star player to create a project around for the future and that he is going to bring a lot of success [to the club and the supporters].

"The fact that La Liga has been delayed has been a great advantage for Eden to be able to play again before the end of the season.

"He is now fully prepared both physically and mentally to take this project forward."

Martinez also reserved praise for Belgium's number one goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who has enjoyed a superb 2019-20 campaign between the sticks at the Bernabeu.

He added: "On a team level he's [performing at] a very consistent level, he's delivering points and showing up when the team needs him.

"For me, he's the best goalkeeper in the world, his size and his technical ability allow him to make saves that other goalkeepers can't make."