Harry who? Hat-trick hero Dani Olmo steals the show in Kane debut as Bayern lose to RB Leipzig in DFL-Supercup

Harry Kane's silverware quest was put on hold as Dani Olmo and RB Leipzig stole the show in a 3-0 pummeling of Bayern Munich on Saturday.

RB Leipzig won the DFL-Supercup

Dani Olmo scored a hat trick

Harry Kane made his Bayern debut

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite getting the transfer over the line and seeing him debut on the night, Bayern and Kane were pummeled into the ground by Olmo and Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup. the Spaniard's hat-trick stole the show, despite the £100 million ($127m) forward making his debut.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane's ongoing quest for silverware will have to wait as the 30-year-old and Bayern Munich were held scoreless in an impressive showing from Marco Rose's side.

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN MUNICH AND KANE?: The German giants and Kane play their first Bundesliga game of 2023-24 on August 18 when they travel to Werder Bremen.