Has Mason Mount played his last game for Chelsea? - Frank Lampard addresses Liverpool-linked midfielder's future after injury blow

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite holding several rounds of discussions with the Chelsea hierarchy, Mount is yet to sign an extension with his boyhood club. Amid the uncertainty over his future, it has been confirmed that the midfielder is unlikely to play any further part this season as he is set to undergo surgery for a pelvic problem. However, despite his injury woes, there has been no shortage of suitors for Mount as he is being strongly linked with familiar rivals Liverpool, with Arsenal, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich also stepping up their efforts in pursuit of the player.

WHAT THEY SAID: When Lampard was asked if Mount has played his last game for Chelsea, he replied: "I don’t know the answer to that, it’s a conversation between Mason and the club, so I don’t know. It’s not final at this point and we’ll have to see because those conversations are ongoing."

"It’s a shame for me personally because I think everyone knows how I feel about working with Mason and I like to think he feels the same about me, and we could have done with him in the games we’ve played already this season. But the bigger picture is something that’s going to become clearer in the next weeks and months, and that will be the club and Mason together having conversations.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lampard made it clear that he is not involved in the negotiations and is in no position to impact the decision of the player or the club. "At this point, it’s not my opinion that will be the resolution. It will be the opinion of the club and the opinion of Mason, so that’s between them. I think my opinion is pretty clear, I don’t need to spell out what I think of Mason as a player, but it’s not my one to get into, that’s between them," he added.

The interim manager also defended Mount's drop in form and insisted that the England international continues to be one of the best players in his position.

"There’s no doubt Mason is a top-class player with what he brings the team in and out of possession," said Lampard. "Form will always waver slightly but the top players manage to gain great consistency and he’s been Chelsea Player of the Year in a couple of seasons with a lot of top players around him. People think it’s easy to play with top players around you. It’s not easy and he’s managed to do that."

WHAT NEXT? Todd Boehly has reportedly spoken directly with Mount to convince the player to continue at Stamford Bridge. However, all contract approaches have been snubbed by the player as he wants a long-term deal while the Blues want to settle for a one or two-year contract, with his current deal set to expire in 2024.