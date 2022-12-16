Is Harvey Elliott another Liverpool injury victim? Teenage midfielder delivers fitness update

Harvey Elliott has given Liverpool another injury scare, but the teenage midfielder has sought to ease any concerns regarding his fitness.

Taken off during friendly with Lyon

Decision was purely precautionary

Ready to go ahead of Premier League return

WHAT HAPPENED? Untimely physical setbacks have become an unfortunate theme for the Reds in the 2022-23 campaign, with key frontmen Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz among those currently ruled out. There were fears that Elliott was heading to the treatment table when he was forced off during a friendly outing against Lyon, but the England Under-21 international insists he was merely being handled with care and will be ready for a meeting with AC Milan on Friday and a return to competitive action against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup fourth round on December 22.

WHAT THEY SAID: Elliott has told Liverpool’s official website of being replaced against Lyon and why his general fitness should not be a concern: “People who know me, it's one of them – I don't ever want to come off in a football match. It's the game I love and a game I want to play for the rest of my life. But sometimes you just need to have that mature head on and think [about] the bigger picture. That's what I was doing, that's obviously what the coaching staff were doing as well. I had a little knock on my surgery and it was frightening, to be honest, because it was the first time I ever had a kind of knock like that where I didn't feel OK. But yeah, it was just a precaution. Luckily I'm all well and good and have been back training in the last couple of days now and preparing for the game.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Elliott suffered a serious ankle injury during the Premier League meeting with Leeds in September 2021, with a painful dislocation requiring surgery before sitting out five months of action.

IN A PHOTO:

Elliott is enjoying a breakout season...

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool are now readying themselves for a return to domestic competition after the World Cup break, with the side sat sixth in the Premier League table set to take in a trip to Aston Villa on Boxing Day as more precious top-flight points come up for grabs.