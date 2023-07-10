Harry Maguire is currently training hard in Portugal to win back Erik ten Hag's trust in the Manchester United squad.

Maguire training thrice a day

Training with Ricardo Carvalho in Portugal

Linked with a move away from Man Utd

WHAT HAPPENED? The English international is training thrice a day in Portugal alongside former Portuguese and Chelsea defender Ricardo Carvalho in a bid to win back a place in Erik ten Hag's starting lineup at United, according to Fabrizio Romano.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite being the club captain, Maguire lost his United starting spot last season with the arrival of Lisandro Martinez last summer. He appeared in just 16 Premier League and clocked 759 minutes on the pitch.

WHAT NEXT? The defender has been linked with a move away from United this summer with clubs like Tottenham, West Ham and Newcastle showing interest in signing him. Even if he does not move away, he is likely to lose the captain's armband.