Harry Maguire left out of Man Utd squad for Tottenham clash as Erik ten Hag names two goalkeepers on the bench instead!

- Maguire left out
- Ten Hag names two keepers on bench
- Former captain linked with move away
WHAT HAPPENED? Erik ten Hag left Maguire of his team-sheet entirely, unusually opting to name two goalkeepers among his substitutes. Victor Lindelof is the only central defender available from the bench.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since falling out of favour and losing the captaincy at Old Trafford, Maguire has been linked with a move to West Ham, although that move stalled as Maguire negotiates a pay-off with United's top brass.
IN THREE PHOTOS:Getty
Getty
WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? The Red Devils take on Spurs in what promises to be an intriguing game in north London.
