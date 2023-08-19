Harry Maguire left out of Man Utd squad for Tottenham clash as Erik ten Hag names two goalkeepers on the bench instead!

Former-Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been left out of the squad for the team's Premier League clash against Tottenham on Saturday.

  • Maguire left out
  • Ten Hag names two keepers on bench
  • Former captain linked with move away

WHAT HAPPENED? Erik ten Hag left Maguire of his team-sheet entirely, unusually opting to name two goalkeepers among his substitutes. Victor Lindelof is the only central defender available from the bench.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since falling out of favour and losing the captaincy at Old Trafford, Maguire has been linked with a move to West Ham, although that move stalled as Maguire negotiates a pay-off with United's top brass.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? The Red Devils take on Spurs in what promises to be an intriguing game in north London.

