Harry Kane DOES have permission to fly to Germany to complete Bayern Munich transfer with Tottenham striker to inherit Robert Lewandowski's famous No.9 shirt

Tottenham have denied reports that Harry Kane has been blocked from flying to Germany, with the striker now all set to complete his move to Bayern.

Kane set to sign for Bayern after travel confusion

Spurs insist he IS allowed to fly to Germany

England striker to get Lewandowski's old shirt number

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane is set to complete a move to Bayern Munich after the player agreed to join the German champions. There had been huge confusion on Friday morning after it was reported that Spurs had denied the England striker the permission he required to leave the country to undergo his medical. Sky Sports News now reports that Tottenham have denied that is the case, insisting that Kane is free to travel to Germany and that the move is still all set to go ahead.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After a long transfer saga, it finally appears to be over. Sky in Germany reports that Kane is hoping to push through the move so that he can make his debut for Bayern against RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup on Saturday evening. The Athletic, meanwhile, state that Kane will be handed Robert Lewandowski's old No.9 shirt, with the Polish legend having vacated the number a year ago when he joined Barcelona.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? Should the deal go through in time, the 30-year-old will be hoping to play a part in Bayern's Super Cup meeting with Leipzig over the weekend. He'll then focus on Bayern's Bundesliga campaign, and will undoubtedly be aiming to help the Bavarians go far in the Champions League, which will have been one of the primary motivations behind his move to Germany.