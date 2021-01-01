Harit scores as Schalke 04 lose against Hertha Berlin

The Morocco international bagged his second goal of the season but his effort was not enough to help the Royal Blues end their miserable run of form

Amine Harit found the back of the net as Schalke 04 lost 2-1 to Hertha Berlin in Wednesday’s Bundesliga game.

The midfielder was handed his 23rd league start in the encounter and utilized the opportunity to score his second goal of the season.

The 23-year-old formed a five-man midfield for Dimitrios Grammozis’ men along with Timo Becker, Blendi Idrizi, Florian Flick and Sead Kolasinac

Harit hit the ground running, scoring as early as the sixth minute for Schalke after receiving a timely assist from Sead Kolasinac.

The lead did not, however, last long as Hertha Berlin levelled proceedings in the 19th minute through Jessic Ngankam after he was set up by Dedryck Boyata.

The Royal Blues made efforts to try and find the back of the net before the end of the first half with Harit coming close in the 50th minute when he struck a free-kick.

After the restart, Jessic Ngankam scored the match-winning goal in the 74th minute after he receiving an assist from Nemanja Radonjic.

Moments before the end of the game, the Old Lady were reduced to 10 men when Dodi Lukebakio received his second yellow card and subsequently sent off.

Despite their one-man down, Hertha Berlin held on to their lead to secure all three points at Veltins Arena.

Harit featured for the duration of the game, struck three shots, made three passes, completed three dribbles and had an 80 percent successful ass rate as part of his contribution in the encounter.

The defeat further condemned Schalke to the bottom of the Bundesliga table with 13 points from 32 games.

Besides his goals, the Morocco international has provided three assists in 29 appearances across all competitions this season.

The forward will hope to help Schalke end their four-game winless run when they take on Eintracht Frankfurt in their next league game on May 15.

Harit has three years left on his current contract and it is yet to be seen if he will remain with the Royal Blues beyond the summer.