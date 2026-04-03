Hans Kraay asks a pressing question: 'Have you heard anything from PSV yet?'

Jakob Breum enjoyed a highly successful March, with the Player of the Month award serving as a reward for the attacking midfielder and winger. The Danish star of Go Ahead Eagles looks set to take the next step up next season.

Breum scored four goals in March, including a hat-trick against NAC Breda. Ayase Ueda (Feyenoord) also scored four times, although Breum had a higher success rate for dribbles (89 per cent) and better passing accuracy (88.3 per cent).

The Danish midfielder scored his second hat-trick for Go Ahead in the 6-0 win against NAC. “And that’s quite strange, because I think I only managed it once in my entire youth career,” he said in an interview with Hans Kraay Jr. of ESPN.

Breum received the award from teammate Victor Edvardsen, a rival for the number 10 position in Deventer. “But if Victor plays at number 10, then I play at number 8. So it doesn’t really matter.”

It appears that Breum is in his final months at Go Ahead, despite having a contract running until mid-2027. A sale this summer would prevent last year’s cup winner from walking out the door for free a year later.

Kraay is aware of the length of Breum’s contract at Go Ahead and suggests PSV as a possible next club. “Have you heard anything from PSV?” the reporter asks.

“I understand why you’d ask that, but no, I haven’t heard anything from PSV.” Breum does, however, immediately emphasise that staying at Go Ahead for longer is not at the top of his list. “I need to take the next step,” says the player, who joined the Deventer-based club in 2023.