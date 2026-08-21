How to get Hamburger SV vs Mainz 05 tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Hamburger SV take on Mainz 05 on the Sunday, September 6, 2026 at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

Both teams enter the early-season fixture aiming for crucial points to set a positive momentum in the top flight. Their previous Bundesliga clash in February 2026 ended in a 1–1 draw at the Mewa Arena.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Hamburger SV vs Mainz 05, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Hamburger SV vs Mainz 05 Bundesliga kick-off?

Hamburger SV vs Mainz 05 takes place at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

Bundesliga - Game Week 2 6 Sept 2026 - 09:30 Volksparkstadion

How to buy Hamburger SV vs Mainz 05 Bundesliga tickets?

To buy tickets for the Hamburger SV vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 Bundesliga match at the Volksparkstadion, follow these official and trusted channels:

Where to buy: Visit the official Hamburger SV ticketing portal ( hsv.de ).

Official Hamburger SV Ticket Shop (Primary Channel) Membership Priority: HSV official club members receive early access to home ticket sales before any general public release. General Release: Any remaining tickets go on general sale roughly 2 to 4 weeks prior to matchday.

Official Mainz 05 Away Allocation (For Visiting Fans) Where to buy: If supporting Mainz 05, purchase through the official 1. FSV Mainz 05 ticket portal ( mainz05.de ). Section: Away fans sit in the designated visitor block ( Gastbereich ) at Volksparkstadion.

Secondary Marketplaces: If primary options are sold out, tickets are listed on ticket search engines and secondary platforms such as StubHub .



How much do Hamburger SV vs Mainz 05 Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Hamburger SV vs. Mainz 05 at Volksparkstadion depend on seating category and whether you purchase directly or secondary:

Direct Official Prices (HSV Ticket Shop)

Standing Room ( Stehplatz ): €16 – €22

Standard Seating ( Sitzplatz ): €30 – €85 (varies by tier, corner, or central view)

VIP & Hospitality:€200+

Secondary Market & Resale Prices

If purchasing through verified resale platforms or aggregator marketplaces:

Starting Prices: Entry-level upper-tier seats start around $55 – $65 (~€50 – €60).

Average Seating: Standard lower tier ( Unterrang ) and central views range from $85 – $185 (~€78 – €170).

Premium Seating: Lower central rows or midfield sections range from $200 – $450+ .

Hamburger SV vs Mainz 05 Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Hamburger SV vs Mainz 05 Form

Hamburger SV go into this fixture with a pre-season record of two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 win over Toulouse on August 15, while they also drew 2-2 with Lille a week earlier. Defeats to Everton and Rapid Wien were the low points of their warm-up schedule. HSV scored nine goals across those five games and conceded eight, suggesting their defensive shape will need tightening as competitive football returns.

Mainz 05 have been in sharp form throughout pre-season, winning four of their last five matches with one draw. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over AFC Bournemouth on August 15, and they also recorded a commanding 4-0 win over Paris FC. A 3-3 draw with Udinese was the only occasion Fischer's side dropped points. Mainz scored 13 goals in five friendlies while conceding just four, a record that points to a well-drilled attacking unit heading into the new season.

Hamburger SV vs Mainz 05: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1, with Mainz hosting HSV in the Bundesliga on February 20, 2026. Before that, Hamburger SV handed Mainz a heavy 4-0 defeat at the Volksparkstadion in October 2025. Across the last five recorded Bundesliga meetings, each side has claimed one win, with three draws rounding out the head-to-head record.

Hamburger SV vs Mainz 05 Standings

In the Bundesliga table, Hamburger SV currently sit in tenth place, with Mainz 05 two positions below them in twelfth.