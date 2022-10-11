‘I can't complain’ - Dortmund striker Haller provides upbeat update on cancer treatment & recovery

Sebastien Haller has provided another positive update on his recovery from cancer, with a return to action still being targeted at Borussia Dortmund.

Diagnosed with malignant tumour in June

Has been undergoing treatment

Believes he will soon be back on the field

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ivory Coast international striker was diagnosed with a malignant testicular tumour after complaining of feeling unwell in pre-season – shortly after he had completed a transfer to Germany from Dutch giants Ajax. Treatment has been going well for the 28-year-old and he is confident of being given a green light at some point in the near future that will allow him to take tentative steps back onto the field.

WHAT THEY SAID: Haller has told UEFA’s official website: “I’m lucky enough to feel well. I am physically able to work, I feel fine from both a mental and a physical point of view, which is of course helpful to fight this disease. I have a timescale in mind. If I’m lucky enough not to need surgery, things can go very quickly. Three weeks after the final phase, checks are made to see what stage the metastasis is at, and whether you require surgery or not. If I don’t need an operation, with the way I train, I’d like to think that I will be in good condition at the end of those three weeks.

“One of the first things I told myself was: ‘OK, it’s happened to me. I am going to do everything to be good mentally and physically’. I was a spoiled child; I never had any worries. This is the first big ordeal I had to face. Some people start their lives like that. I was lucky that it came later in my life so I can’t complain. It’s a challenge, a huge challenge, and the fact that you were able to overcome it means that you’re a warrior, you’re strong; this little piece of flesh, of your body missing, mustn’t destroy your self-confidence, instead it shows how much stronger and bigger you are as a person.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haller joined Dortmund in a €34.5 million (£29m/$35m) deal back in July as the Bundesliga giants looked to bring in a replacement for Manchester City-bound Erling Haaland.

WHAT NEXT FOR HALLER? A global football family wishes Haller the very best in his recovery, with the hope being that he will be back doing what he does best – scoring goals – before too long as he triumphs in a personal battle away from the pitch.