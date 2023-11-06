'I’m in their Hall of Fame!' - EX-USMNT star Jimmy Conrad dunks on troll over Sporting KC comments

Ex-U.S. men's national team star Jimmy Conrad dunked on a social media troll claiming he had no right to comment on Kansas City soccer.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 46-year-old ex-defender put a troll on social media platform X in his place after arguing over his ability to comment on anything surrounding Kansas City soccer.

A user replied to a message of his highlighting their victory over St. Louis City SC Sunday evening, saying: "Your location says San Francisco dude. Anyone who moves away no longer has an opinion lol. That goes for any team any sport."

Conrad then provided him with the knowledge that, in fact, he does have the ability to comment, due to his outstanding MLS and international career, saying: "I played for the club for eight years and I’m in their Hall of Fame, I always get to have an opinion lol."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Conrad is one of the most well-respected players in MLS history, and a hometown hero for Kansas City soccer. Prior to their rebrand of Sporting KC, they were known as the Kansas City W izards, and Conrad played for the club for over eight years, putting his name into the books of lore.

Of course he - of all people - has the validity to comment on anything surrounding SKC soccer!

WHAT NEXT FOR SPORTING KC? After stunning No. 1 seed St. Louis in the first round, SKC are off to the Western Conference semifinals and will play the winner of Houston vs Real Salt Lake.