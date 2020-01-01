‘Haaland is a modern Ibrahimovic and made for Real Madrid’ – Dortmund striker tipped for the top by former coach

Stanislav Macek spent time working with the Norwegian striker at Red Bull Salzburg and believes a move to a “bigger club” is merely a matter of time

striker Erling Haaland is a “modern Zlatan Ibrahimovic” and a “footballer made for ”, says Stanislav Macek.

The Norwegian youngster has already been heavily linked with Real despite being just 19 years of age. His prolific exploits for Red Bull Salzburg and Dortmund, with a switch to made in January, have seen Haaland become one of the hottest prospects in world football.

Real would welcome the opportunity to buy into such potential, with the Liga giants also said to be keen on ’s World Cup-winning forward Kylian Mbappe.

Macek believes it is only a matter of time before the Blancos put a deal in place for Haaland. He spent a week working alongside Jesse Marsch at Salzburg at the start of the 2019-20 campaign and was mightily impressed by what he saw from the highly-rated frontman.

For him, Haaland is capable of following in the illustrious footsteps of former , PSG and star Ibrahimovic and earning a big-money move to a “bigger club”.

Macek, who is the current coach of the Slovakia U18 side, told AS of Haaland: “He is a modern Ibrahimovic. I would say he is much better in his movement, quicker. He has a great mentality in how to face games and his profession.

“I think that he has made a big move. He is one of the best in Germany.

“If he keeps progressing like he is, for sure, we will see him at a bigger club again in no time such as Madrid. The best have always played at Madrid and Haaland is one of them. He is a footballer made for Madrid without a doubt.”

Haaland’s remarkable ability to sniff out chances and hit the back of the net has allowed him to enjoy a meteoric rise. Hard work is another important part of his armoury, though, with dedication to his profession leaving him in the best possible shape for success.

Macek added: “He has enormous respect for work. When he was at Salzburg, everyone told me. He works so much on his own to improve. He told me that in his house he does 1,000 sit-ups and 300 press-ups daily.”

Those efforts have allowed Haaland to become a star, with the 40-goal barrier broken in 2019-20 before football shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic.