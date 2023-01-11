WATCH: Haaland, De Bruyne & Stones struggle to convince Man City team-mate Rodri that hippos are dangerous

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones explained to Rodri that hippos are more dangerous than crocodiles.

Training ground discussion

Big topics being covered

Rodri more fearful of crocodiles

WHAT HAPPENED? In a clip shared on the club's Twitter feed, the City players were discussing which animal they would prefer to swim with. Stones, Haaland and Co. then had to convince Rodri just how dangerous a hippo can be both in water and on land. With a look of disbelief on his face, the Spaniard said: "Wait, what?"

Before De Bruyne weighed in, saying: "A hippo is the most dangerous animal in the world. You think it's a teddy bear?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The players are certainly not wrong with hippos known to kill more people annually than lions, crocodiles and snakes. Of course, if Pep Guardiola's men are to taste Premier League success at the end of the season, they'll have to be pretty ruthless too. Indeed, Haaland recently admitted to the press that City have to "hunt" Arsenal down.

WHAT NEXT FOR CITY? They are currently five points behind the Gunners but can potentially close that gap if they can get a positive result away from home at Manchester United this weekend. Before, then, however, they travel to Southampton in the Carabao Cup.