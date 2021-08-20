Guardiola happy with Manchester City squad as transfer deadline looms in race for striker

After allowing Sergio Aguero to leave for Barcelona in the summer, the Premier League champions are short of centre-forward options

Pep Guardiola is happy with his squad even though Manchester City have not signed a striker in the summer with the transfer deadline ticking down.

City have been chasing Tottenham forward Harry Kane all summer but so far no agreement has been reached for the England international.

With fewer than two weeks until the end of the transfer window, Guardiola would be happy to go into the season with £100 million British record transfer signing Jack Grealish as his only new signing.

What has been said?

“Absolutely - more than happy," he told a news conference ahead of the Premier League clash with Norwich City when asked about the shape of his squad. "It’s the same team expect for Jack Grealish and Sergio Aguero that we had last season.”

Kane remains City’s top target if they are to get a deal done before the deadline despite the Premier League champions being linked with Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo, Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic and more recently Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich.

On his former striker, Guardiola said: “Lewy is such an important player for Bayern Munich and he will stay at Bayern Munich. I am not going to talk with 11 days left in the transfer market. I don’t what’s going to happen, nobody knows. Tomorrow we have a game then we will prepare for the Arsenal game.”

Team news

Guardiola was without many of his first-team players on the opening Premier League day of the season when they were beaten 1-0 by Tottenham, while Kane also missed the match.

The City boss is hoping to have many of them back to face Norwich although Kevin De Bruyne faces a late fitness test after missing training.

Ilkay Gundogan suffered a shoulder injury in the defeat at Spurs but is available for Saturday’s game at Etihad Stadium.

“The rest of the team, everybody is fit except Phil Foden for after the international break and Kevin has a bit of a problem with his ankle,” Guardiola said. “Gundogan is fit and Kevin we will see tomorrow.”

