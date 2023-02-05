Guardiola & Man City not thinking about ‘being champions’ after squandering chance to close on Arsenal against Tottenham

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City are “not in a position to think about being champions” following a 1-0 defeat away at Tottenham.

Defending champions off the pace

Suffered 1-0 loss at Spurs

Frustrated in north London once again

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues, who have claimed the Premier League title four times in the last five seasons, were unable to snap their hoodoo on the road at Spurs in their latest top-flight outing. A record-breaking goal from Harry Kane condemned them to defeat in north London, with City passing up the chance to close the five-point gap that separates them from table-topping Arsenal.

WHAT THEY SAID: Time is still on City’s side when it comes to defending their crown, but Guardiola has told Sky Sports of the race for domestic supremacy that continues to deliver plenty of twists and turns: “We are not in the position to think about being champions, just the next game, Aston Villa, we will prepare well and play our game as best as possible.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City saw Arsenal drop points in defeat at Everton 24 hours before they faced Spurs, but they drew a blank in an away game of their own, with Guardiola saying when asked if his players had followed his plan in a game which saw the Blues fail to break their goal duck at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: “Most of the time, yeah, But it is not easy when 10 players defend, and sit back a little bit more than in the Etihad two weeks ago. We played good, started well and missed maybe the last pass, to shoot.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Manchester City manager Guardiola has lost all five of his visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in all competitions – it's the away ground he's managed at the most without ever winning in his managerial career.

WHAT NEXT? City will be back in action next Sunday when playing host to Aston Villa, before then taking in a crucial trip to Arsenal on February 15.