Sometimes you have to sell' - Guardiola accepts Bernardo Silva could still make Barcelona transfer move

Pep Guardiola says he is uncertain about Bernardo Silva’s future amid interest from Barcelona in the Manchester City midfielder. Silva has been a crucial player for Man City in helping them win four titles in the last five years but wanted to leave at the start of the previous season.

Despite the financial problems at Camp Nou, the Spanish giants have indicated they are interested in Bernardo but may have to sell midfielder Frenkie De Jong to free up space and money before a deal can be completed.

Guardiola insists he wants him to stay but will let him leave if the move is right for the Portuguese player.

What did Guardiola say?

The City boss has already sold senior players Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling in the summer and says he wants players that are happy in his squad.

“Sometimes you have to sell,” he told his news conference ahead of the Premier League opener against West Ham on Sunday. “For the desire for the players, I need people happy here, we try to do it together.

“I would love for Bernardo to continue here, a very special player in the locker room, but I don't know what will happen.

“What happens will happen, if he stays is perfect, if he has to leave it's because football is like this.

"Players have desire and I'm not a person to stop a person desire in life. Football career is so short. I'm a small part of the club, I have to speak to the club, they decide and I say okay.”

Will Bernardo stay at Man City?

Barca’s interest will depend on the shape and size of their squad going into the final days of the window as they also face the difficulty of registering players due to Liga regulations.

The club president Joan Laporta was coy on interest in Bernardo when asked but says the club will work on deals right up until the August 31 deadline day.

Guardiola says he talks regularly with the 27-year-old and there remains no doubts that he will remain committed on the pitch.

Any other transfer news?

City are still looking to bring in a left-back after allowing Zinchenko to join Arsenal but first choice target Marc Cucurella is now set to leave Brighton for Chelsea.

Guardiola says there has been no movement on a new signing but says he is happy for the club to walk away from targets.

“There are a lot of players around the world, most can fit perfectly in the way we are as a team,” he added.

“The transfers are always difficult, maybe selling is more difficult than buying but at the same time there is an idea that sometimes works and sometimes doesn't. It sometimes can be possible.”