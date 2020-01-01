'I want to cry, seriously' - Griezmann family lay into Barcelona coach Setien

The forward was widely seen to be humiliated by the coach, who made him warm up for much of the second half but gave him just a couple of minutes

boss Quique Setien has had the pressure on him ramped up by the family of attacker Antoine Griezmann following the club’s 2-2 draw against on Tuesday.

Failure to win the match means that Barca are now left hoping for at least two slip-ups from league leaders in their last six matches of the season if they are to defend their Primera Division trophy.

The pressure had already been on Setien prior to kick-off, with Goal learning that he is set to be sacked by the Camp Nou side at the end of the season unless he wins the title or the .

More teams

Although Barca twice led the fixture against the side placed third in – firstly through a Diego Costa own goal then via a Lionel Messi penalty – they were unable to see out the victory and now trail Madrid, who have played a game fewer, by a point.

There was further controversy over the result as marquee summer signing Griezmann, who has failed to catch fire in Catalunya after arriving from Atleti, was restricted to just a few minutes of play against the former side, despite the 29-year-old warming up for much of the second half.

It was the third time in four matches that Griezmann had featured off the bench, with Barca drawing each of those games, while they have won the three he has started since the return to action following lockdown.

The player’s family took notice and did not spare the former coach via social media in posts that have since been deleted.

Theo Griezmann, the player’s brother, posted a succession of tweets aimed at Setien.

“2 minutes…,” he lamented before adding in a later tweet: “I want to cry, seriously.”

Article continues below

Alain Griezmann, who is the World Cup winner’s father, similarly did not spare the coach, who refused to apologise for his treatment of the forward after the game, when he posted on Instagram: “To make this kind of declaration, you must carry the keys to the truck. This is not the case. You are just a passenger.”

Barca have five games of the season remaining, with a trip to next on Sunday.