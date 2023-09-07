'There was contact' - Antoine Griezmann explains why he rejected chance to leave Atletico and link-up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann acknowledged receiving interest this summer but made it clear he wanted to stay with Los Colchoneros.

Griezmann reveals offers

Al-Nassr reported to be in contact

Wants to stay at Atleti and break goalscoring record

WHAT HAPPENED? Following a deal reached last October, Griezmann made his move from Barcelona permanent this summer in return for €20 million. Since then, he has become increasingly successful in Madrid. He took on a life of his own and spearheaded the team's drive in the second half of the season, finishing with 15 goals and 16 assists to lead all La Liga players in output. Griezmann confirmed the reported interest in his signature this summer but revealed he only wanted to stay with Atletico.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the press ahead of France’s Euro 2024 qualifying clash against Ireland at the Parc des Princes, France vice-captain Antoine Griezmann spoke [via GFFN]: “There were calls and contacts, I was focused on my club, I’m 15 goals away from the record for the club’s all-time top scorer,” said the Atletico Madrid midfielder, adding “It’s as I told my sister: I’m not moving, I’m staying here.”

Griezmann says that the record is a motivating factor for him to stay at the club, “I’m going to try and break the record, it’s taken a while to reinstate myself in the eyes of the fans – it isn’t the moment to leave.”

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Earlier in the summer, the Frenchman was linked to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr with the club looking to sign the 32-year-old to link up with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Now that Griezmann has confirmed his stay with the Rojiblancos, he will be fully focused on breaking the record for most goals for Atletico Madrid in the league, currently held by Luis Aragones.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR GRIEZMANN? The Frenchman will be involved with the French national team in the Euro Qualifiers against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday evening.