Gremio are selling shirts from airport vending machines

The Brazilian club have installed facilities stocked with the club’s replica playing jerseys at the Salgado Filho airport in Porto Alegre

It's not uncommon to find football shirts for sale at airports, but rarely from vending machines. Gremio are changing this by allowing fans and tourists flying out of the Salgado Filho airport to buy kits from a vending machine, for 90 days at least.

The innovative sales strategy will use a vending machine based in the airport’s Terminal One. The concept will then be reviewed at the end of the three-month period, with the option of expanding its presence depending on uptake at the team’s local airport.

Gremio's marketing executive Beto Carvalho said of the machine, which accepts payment through debit or credit cards: “The concept of this tricolour machine is new to the football segment so we need to enter the market on an experimental basis.

“But considering the ease of distribution, coupled with the accessibility, practicality and instantaneousness with which the product reaches the consumer, we are sure that it will be a successful product.”

On the field, the 2017 Copa Libertadores champions finished fourth in this season’s Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A, 14 points behind eventual champions Palmeiras.