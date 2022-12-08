'Don't get all the Gregg Berhalter hate!' - USMNT's reported extension talks with coach spark heated debate

The U.S. men's national team will hold extension talks with manager Gregg Berhalter, according to ESPN, with the report prompting heated debate.

ESPN says USMNT open to new contract

But Berhalter exploring options

Manager polarizing among U.S. fans

WHAT HAPPENED? A report about Berhalter's future set off a new wave of discourse on whether the USMNT would be smart to keep him, or if the Stars and Stripes should look elsewhere as they build toward the 2026 World Cup.

WHAT'S THE ARGUMENT FOR HIM TO STAY? The USMNT won the Nations League and Gold Cup finals over Mexico in 2021, qualified for the World Cup after missing out in 2018 and reached the last 16 in Qatar. Based strictly on performance relative to historic efforts, Berhalter is in decent standing.

WHAT'S THE ARGUMENT FOR HIM TO GO? Those who argued in favor of Berhalter on Wednesday met backlash from two contingents. There's a vociferous group of USMNT supporters who say accomplishing the bare minimum barometer of success in going to the last 16 - where the USMNT has now been four times since 1990 - is hardly enough considering the talent on hand. Berhalter's decision-making at striker and minimal use of Gio Reyna at the 2022 World Cup are also of concern. Then, there are people who appreciate Berhalter but feel it's time for something new.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR BERHALTER? All signs indicate this will be a decision that all parties want to take their time with. With 2026 so far away, and the USMNT already qualified as a co-host, there's little reason to rush. And for more on the Berhalter debate, correspondent Ryan Tolmich weighs in.