Gregg Berhalter officially returns as USMNT boss as U.S. Soccer rehires coach after six-month search

U.S. Soccer has confirmed that Gregg Berhalter will return as U.S. men's national team head coach on the road to the 2026 World Cup.

Berhalter returns as head coach

Received public backing from players

U.S. in Nations League finale on Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED? Berhalter took charge of the team last cycle, leading the U.S. to the round of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar before falling to the Netherlands. In CONCACAF, the U.S. lifted two trophies under Berhalter's watch, famously taking down Mexico in both the Nations League and Gold Cup finals in 2021.

However, after seeing his contract expire after the World Cup, Berhalter was embroiled in controversy involving the Reyna family, who revealed a domestic violence incident in response to Berhalter benching their son Gio. An investigation, though, determined that Berhalter should not be disqualified for the role, with U.S. Soccer ultimately landing back on Berhalter after a coaching search.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Berhalter's return comes after several big names were linked to the role, most notably Jesse Marsch. On Thursday, just before reports confirming Berhalter's imminent return emerged, Marsch's agent, Ron Waxman, confirmed that his client would not be taking charge of the USMNT.

With Berhalter's return, the U.S. will have continuity heading into his second cycle. Several key players, notably Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah, publicly backed Berhalter in recent weeks, saying that they both hoped he would be given the chance to continue what he started with the national team. They ended up getting their wish, as the culture built under Berhalter was a big reason he'll return to the post.

WHAT THEY SAID? “I want to thank Matt, and the entire U.S. Soccer Federation, for the trust they’ve placed in me,” said Berhalter. “I’m grateful to have the opportunity to build on our achievements at the World Cup and to contribute to this exciting time for soccer in our country. The entire group of players and staff have worked incredibly hard to establish our identity on and off the field. We look forward to continuing our journey together to make our fans and our nation proud.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? After a win over rivals Mexico in the Nations League semifinal, the U.S. will face Canada on Sunday in the final as they look to win the competition for the second time running. Attention will then turn toward the Gold Cup, which begins on June 24.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!