'Greatest rivalry in international soccer' - Alexi Lalas says the latest USMNT vs Mexico Gold Cup final will bring out the best in both teams, even if the crowd favors El Tri

Maurice Edu also voiced concerns about the supporter imbalance during the USMNT's Gold Cup semifinal against Guatemala

WHAT HAPPENED

Former national team star Maurice Edu addressed the stadium atmosphere during the USMNT's 2025 Gold Cup semifinal victory against Guatemala on Wednesday, voicing concerns about the predominance of Guatemala fans.

A large portion of Energizer Park in St. Louis was filled with Guatemalan fans. However, Edu acknowledged that Mauricio Pochettino's team is still in the process of rebuilding its connection with American fans.

“It's frustrating for sure,” Edu said on the State of the Union podcast. “This team is also rebuilding that affinity with this fan base, giving them something, giving them a reason to want to come out and support because what they're doing on the pitch matches the passion, the love, the connection that the fans feel.

“And we're heading in that direction. I think this journey through this tournament has been valuable for all parties, definitely for the players in Pochettino team to experience what it's like to be in a tournament. The ups and downs, the adjustments in game throughout the course of a tournament. But then more importantly, these players and this team are showing certain characteristics, especially in the last couple games, that hopefully this fan base is starting to buy back into and feel connected to.”

WHAT ALEXI LALAS SAID

The USMNT will face favored Mexico in the Gold Cup final Sunday, and ex-national team star Alexi Lalas confirmed that he believes Pochettino's team are “underdogs.” Still he expects an exciting game.

“It's going to be fun,” Lalas said. “When it comes to this final, the United States is the underdog. The Mexico team is absolutely the favorite. As I said before, we have been told since the moment that we started this tournament that Mauricio Pochettino was bringing a B and C team. And guys aren't here and they're injured and they're begging off coming into the tournament. And this is just a ragtag group of inexperienced young MLS guys.

"And so if Mexico were to contrive a way to lose to this particular U.S. team on Sunday in Houston, it would be an incredible shame for them and a disgrace for them and for the country of Mexico to do that."

The rivalry matters, however, Lalas said.

“This is ultimately what we've seen many, many times before, United States vs Mexico, different ways, different pathways, but ultimately it's a classic match up,” Lalas said. "This is the greatest rivalry in international soccer. And I'll put it up against anything out there, given our proximity, given our history that we have given culture and politics and entertainment and language, and all the different things that that we that we share with our friends to the South. And so bring it on. I'm ready for it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE

The USMNT's run to the Gold Cup final has provided valuable international tournament experience for new head coach Mauricio Pochettino. The final will only add to that for the USMNT and the experience comes at a critical time, with just under a year remaining before the World Cup.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The USMNT will face Mexico in the Gold Cup final on Sunday in Houston, Texas.