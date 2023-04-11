'Greater than anything in a damn movie!' - Ryan Reynolds blasts 'insane' National League format as he insists Wrexham & Notts County should both go up

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds believes it is "insane" that only one club is promoted automatically from the National League.

WHAT HAPPENED? Eyes up and down Britain were glued to a heavyweight clash at the top of the National League between Wrexham and Notts County on Monday, with the two clubs currently fighting to secure automatic promotion out of the fifth tier and back into the English Football League. After Wrexham came out on top in a 3-2 win, co-owner and Hollywood megastar Reynolds gave an honest assessment of the division's format.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It’s just insane to me in this league that only one goes up automatically," He said to BT Sport. “If it were different – and I think it should be – both of these clubs would be celebrating together right now because what they’ve done is not only created drama unlike anything you’d ever see in a damn movie, but something that I think people will be talking about for ages.

“The fact that this much attention has come upon the National League in this way is incredibly special and immensely worthy of the talents of not only Wrexham, but Notts County as well.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham's famous Racecourse home ground was packed out as the National League's two top sides battled it out, with Ben Foster securing the Welsh side the win by saving a penalty in the final minute of injury time to ensure the score remained 3-2. Wrexham now sit top of the table on 103 points, three ahead of Notts County, who are 24 points clear of third-placed Woking but now look resigned to having to secure promotion through the play-offs.

Only two teams are promoted from the National League each season, meaning there is only one automatic promotion spot. Wrexham fell short in the play-off semi-final themselves last season.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? A three-point cushion and a game-in-hand means automatic promotion is entirely in Wrexham's hands, as the side co-owned by Reynolds and Rob McElhenney look set to finally return to the Football League for the first time since 2008.