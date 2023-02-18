Graham Potter again insists he's 'not the problem' at Chelsea despite abysmal record with Blues

The pressure on Graham Potter has ramped up again as Chelsea fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to the Premier League's bottom side Southampton on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Brighton manager had to helplessly watch on as his players were booed off at both half-time and full-time as they slumped to a second consecutive 1-0 loss. The result leaves Chelsea 10th in the table, 10 points behind fourth-placed Newcastle. They are on a four-game winless run in the Premier League.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking after the loss, Potter said: "I’m sure there will be people out there that think I’m the problem, absolutely. I don’t think they’re right but I’m not arrogant enough to say their opinion isn’t worth articulating. After a 1-0 defeat at home, any criticism you get is understandable. I think we’ve had a tough period and I think we’ve had lots of challenges in terms of integrating young players into the Premier League. While results don’t go your way it can be tough, that is how it is."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The pressure on Potter is ever-growing, especially after owner Todd Boehly supplied massive amounts of funds to strengthen the squad in January. The likes of Benoit Badiashile, Mykhailo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandez made big money moves to the Bridge but it just hasn't clicked yet. Despite investment north of £300m in the winter window, Chelsea have won one game in all competitions in 2023, drawing four and losing four.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? It doesn't get any easier for the Blues. They make the short trip to north London next Sunday to face Spurs, a game which they desperately need for pride, if not table position.