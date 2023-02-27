Graham Potter may be experiencing a tough time at Chelsea, but Reece James insists the Blues’ boss is as good as those that went before him.

Blues made managerial change in September

Have won only nine games since then

Players & coaches searching for a spark

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues handed their managerial reins to former Brighton coach Potter in September 2022, with Champions League winner Tuchel having been ushered through the exits. Club legend Lampard had gone before the decorated German, with a consistent formula for success still being sought. Potter has picked up only nine victories from his 26 games at the helm, but he retains the full support of his board and playing squad.

WHAT THEY SAID: Chelsea full-back James has told beIN Sports when asked if Potter is as good as any of the other managers he has worked under: “Yeah, for sure. Everyone has seen how good of a manager he is. That showed when he was at Brighton and they were in and around top four. His ability is definitely not questionable.

“He’s in a similar position to us players – we’re the ones out there on the pitch performing – so just as much stick he gets the players are playing as well, we’re in it together. I think it’s hard to say, it’s not like we’re not trying, we’re giving it our all but results are simply not going our way at the moment. It’s not like the players are sacking it, or anything like this, we’re working hard, it’s just results are not falling our way at the moment.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea suffered another demoralising setback in their latest Premier League outing, with a derby clash with London neighbours Tottenham delivering a 2-0 defeat.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea, and Potter, will get an opportunity to get their 2022-23 campaign back on track when playing host to Leeds on Saturday – with an expensively-assembled squad currently sat 10th in the table, 14 points adrift of the top four and Champions League qualification.