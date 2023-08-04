Good news for Liverpool? Southampton drop Romeo Lavia transfer hint as midfielder left out of starting XI amid imminent Reds bid

Romeo Lavia has been dropped from the Southampton starting XI for their Championship opener at Sheffield Wednesday amid interest from Liverpool.

Lavia subject of intense Liverpool interest

Saints already rejected two offers

Midfielder on bench for Championship curtain-raiser

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool have been interested in the midfielder for some time and, after seeing two bids rejected because they didn't match the Saints' asking price, could finally be set to get their man. Russell Martin has put him on the bench for Friday's game at Hillsborough as negotiations between Southampton and Liverpool continue, with the Reds ready to offer £40 million ($51m) plus add-ons.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jurgen Klopp knows he needs more midfielders. The arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai represented a good start to the apparent 'rebuild', but the departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson left the Anfield club without a recognised defensive midfielder - making the acquisition of Lavia somewhat of a necessity.

WHAT NEXT FOR LAVIA? Despite the fact that this transfer saga has gone on for some time, it looks increasingly like that the midfielder will be playing his football in the red of Liverpool some time soon.