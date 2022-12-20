'Good day!' - Messi sleeps with World Cup trophy after Argentina's triumph at Qatar 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi is not the first man to sleep with the trophy after winning a major title. Sadio Mane took the AFCON trophy to bed after Senegal became African champions at the start of the year, while Robert Lewandowski posted a picture with the Champions League trophy after winning it with Bayern Munich in 2020.

WHAT NEXT? Messi is expected to return to competitive action at club level with Paris Saint-Germain against Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on December 28.