‘It’s gone’ – Bruno Fernandes reacts to McTominay penalty call in Man Utd draw at Crystal Palace

Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United will not be dwelling on the VAR review that saw Scott McTominay denied a penalty away at Crystal Palace.

Red Devils held at Selhurst Park

Winning run comes to an end

Arsenal next up at the Emirates

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils headed to Selhurst Park on the back of nine consecutive wins in all competitions, with talk of a Premier League title challenge beginning to build at Old Trafford. Priceless points were dropped in south London, as a stunning free-kick from Michael Olise cancelled out Fernandes’ first-half opener, but things could have been different had a spot-kick been awarded following a risky challenge from USMNT defender Chris Richards on Scotland international McTominay.

WHAT THEY SAID: Penalty appeals from United were waved away by the match officials, and again by VAR, and Fernandes says the Red Devils cannot waste energy arguing about what could have been. The Portuguese playmaker told reporters of a big decision: “Scott got onto the ball, the guy from Palace tried to tackle him but decisions can go either way. We can’t be worried about now, it’s gone.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Erik ten Hag also refused to use the McTominay incident as an excuse for United allowing two points to slip through their grasp in dramatic fashion, with the Dutch coach saying: “You have to accept the decisions from VAR, from the referees. I look in the mirror, I look to my team, I look to my own managing and coaching and I say invest more for the second goal then you avoid situations you are dependent on the referee.”

WHAT NEXT? United have moved back into third place in the Premier League table, eight points adrift of leaders Arsenal, and will be heading to Emirates Stadium on Sunday for a crunch clash with the Gunners.