GOAL50: Robert Lewandowski vs Karim Benzema

They’re the top strikers in the world today, but will Robert Lewandowski or Karim Benzema get your GOAL50 vote?

This year, GOAL need your help to decide the winners of GOAL50 2022; we’re asking GOAL readers to vote for the best male and female players on the planet.

There are no better out-and-out strikers in the world today that Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema, both of whom are among the favourites to finish top of the pile in this year’s GOAL50.

Benzema and Lewandowski both trade in one currency: goals…and over the years, these two have proved their expertise in finding the net.

Today, they’re both rivals at the pinnacle of La Liga—Lewandowski leading the line for Barcelona, and Benzema spearheading Real Madrid’s attack.

Before that the Pole established himself as one of the world’s finest at Bayern Munich, scoring 344 goals across 375 appearances for the Bavarian giants.

Since signing for Real Madrid in 2009, Benzema has scored 329 goals across all competitions for Los Blancos, proving himself to be an elite marksman and well-rounded No. 9 at the pinnacle of the game.

Both players’ sensational scoring records have been rewarded with silverware at the highest levels of club football.

Lewy sits second in the all-time Bundesliga scoring charts—behind only Gerd Muller—and won the title on 10 occasions across his time with both Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich.

Both players have won the Champions League, although Lewandowski’s sole success in 2020 with Bayern pales into comparison with Benzema’s five UCL crowns with Real.

He’s also a serial league champion, having won eight championships in France and Spain, and beat Lewandowski to the 2022 Ballon d’Or.

So far this season, they’ve both been among the goals in La Liga, with Lewandowski top of the scoring charts with 13 goals in 14 games, and Benzema scoring scoring five in seven during an injury-hit start to the campaign.

Will it be Lewy or Benz who get your vote in GOAL50?



Voting is open from November 15 until December 18. It couldn't be easier, so get voting!

Remember, it's not our list, it's yours.

