World Cup
This is GOAL: The ultimate football app to deliver all your World Cup needs 📱
GOAL
11:48 PM MYT 18/11/2022
It's almost time!
The World Cup is just two days away and at GOAL we've been busy producing the perfect app to give you everything you need.
What can we offer? Here's a few things...
- Breaking news and expert analysis from Qatar
- Customisable 'My Feed' feature
- Unmissable viral video clips
- Instantaneous app alerts and notifications
- Slick design and quick navigation
- All the live scores, results and standings
- Extensive stats powered by Opta
Download the GOAL app from the iOS store!
Download the GOAL app from the Google Play store!
Oh, and there's more. Much more. We'll have cult heroes, winners and losers from all the big matches, top scorer charts, dream teams, classic teams and our culture area brings you all the beauty of the World Cup.
But it doesn't stop in Qatar. Not a chance.
We have Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, Serie A and much, much more.
If Bellingham's scored a beauty in the Bundesliga, you'll find it on our app. More Messi mastery? We'll alert you to it. We have it all and we want you to join us!
Editors' Picks
- Bellingham, Gavi and the NXGN wonderkids set to light up the 2022 World Cup
- The most memorable matches in World Cup history: From Maracanazo to Mineirazo
- Ballon d'Or 2023 Power Rankings: Messi, Neymar and the favourites head for the World Cup as Haaland watches from home
- Cristiano Ronaldo interview: Disrespecting Ten Hag, Neville & Rooney criticism and why he doesn't like the Glazers