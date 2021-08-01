Giroud scores four minutes into AC Milan debut following €2m transfer from Chelsea

The Frenchman didn't take long to make his mark in his first outing for the Italian giants against Nice

Olivier Giroud scored four minutes into his Milan debut following his €2 million switch from Chelsea earlier this summer.

Giroud signed a two-season contract with the Rossoneri upon his arrival at San Siro earlier this month, bringing to an end his four-year spell at Chelsea.

The 34-year-old was handed his first appearance for Stefano Pioli's side in a pre-season friendly against Nice on Saturday, and didn't take long to make his mark.

How did Giroud open his account?

After a goalless first half of action, Amine Gouiri opened the scoring for Nice just before the hour mark via the penalty spot.

Pioli responded by introducing Giroud to the action, and the Frenchman managed to haul the Rossoneri level in trademark style with 66 minutes on the clock.

Samu Castillejo whipped in a free-kick towards the back post which fell straight into the path of Giroud, who brushed off his marker to head the ball low into the back of the net.

Giroud shows what he will bring to Milan

Giroud has already given supporters a glimpse of what to expect from him when Milan kick off their latest Serie A season with a trip to Sampdoria on August 23.

The World Cup winner's instincts in the final third remain as sharp as ever, and he will now hope to challenge Zlatan Ibrahimovic for a regular spot in Pioli's starting XI.

Giroud has hit 221 career goals to date, having also played for Montpellier and Arsenal, and has another 46 to his name from 110 appearances for France at international level.

The experienced frontman had a strong record in his final season at Chelsea too, despite having been reduced to a backup role in the squad, finding the net 11 times in 31 matches to help the club finish fourth in the Premier League and clinch their second Champions League crown.

Giroud's presence could help Milan reach new heights in 2021-22 as they seek to dethrone Italian champions Inter and make a mark on Europe's elite stage after qualifying for the Champions League for the first time since 2013.

