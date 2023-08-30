Gio Reyna left off of USMNT squad as Gregg Berhalter calls in Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun for first games since return

Gio Reyna has not been called into Gregg Berhalter's first camp back in charge of the U.S. men's national team.

WHAT HAPPENED? Reyna has not yet played for Dortmund this season as he's battled an injury suffered in preseason. Folarin Balogun and Christian Pulisic are both involved, while Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender will be hoping to make his first appearance for the senior side, but has Nottingham Forest duo Ethan Horvath and Matt Turner ahead of him.

The USMNT are set to face Uzbekistan on September 9 in St. Louis before hosting Oman at Allianz Field three days later.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The camp is Berhalter's first since he was rehired as USMNT boss this summer, with all involved now looking to put the controversies of the 2022 World Cup behind him. An interview with Vanity Fair revealed that Berhalter hasn't spoken to Reyna since being hired, with the Dortmund star among several players that the returning USMNT boss will need to work with to repair a relationship over the coming months and years.

USMNT SQUAD IN FULL: GOALKEEPERS (3): Drake Callender (Inter Miami; 0/0), Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 8/0), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 32/0)

DEFENDERS (9): Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 26/2), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo/ITA; 0/0), Mark McKenzie (Genk/BEL; 11/0), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg/GER; 0/0), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 51/1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 10/1), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 36/2), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 25/3), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 6/0)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Johnny Cardoso (Internacional/BRA; 7/0), Ben Cremaschi (Inter Miami; 0/0), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo/ESP; 16/0), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 44/11), Yunus Musah (AC Milan/ITA; 27/0), Malik Tillman (PSV/NED; 4/0)

FORWARDS (6): Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin/GER; 32/7), Folarin Balogun (Arsenal/ENG; 2/1), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; 8/1), Ricardo Pepi (PSV/NED; 16/7), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan/ITA; 60/25), Tim Weah (Juventus/ITA; 31/4)

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT? The September friendlies should serve as a favorable relaunch for Berhalter with Uzbekistan and Oman both expected to be somewhat overmatched against the USMNT. They'll face bigger challenges in October, though, as they host German and Ghana ahead of the Nations League quarterfinals in November.