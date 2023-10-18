'Gio Reyna was relentless!' - Gregg Berhalter full of praise for USMNT star after two-goal showing against Ghana

U.S. men's national team boss Gregg Berhalter raved about the Gio Reyna's two-goal performance in their 4-0 win against Ghana Tuesday.

Reyna scores twice in 4-0 win

Berhalter praises performance

Bad blood between two long forgotten

WHAT HAPPENED? After Reyna's first-half brace for the USMNT, fans were given a glimpse of what a healthy version of the 20-year-old attacking midfielder looks like on the international stage, and Berhalter was beyond impressed. The U.S. boss spoke highly of the Borussia Dortmund playmaker's performance, and echoed that it was a strong representation of his performance all window.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I thought Gio was really good, perhaps a Man of the Match-type performance. We gave it to Sergino because he played 90 minutes and he was also really dynamic in its actions, but Gio got two goals and, besides the goals, it was how he brings players into the attack, how he is able to be calm on the ball. He gives us that calm and that poise that we need at times, but then is decisive when making final passes. To me this performance was just really an indicator of his entire camp."

"As I said before, he had a very strong camp, a great mindset, great training sessions. To me, it's not only the offensive stuff that he did. Tonight is more of what he does and what he did off the ball. I think it was relentless work. We talked about that before the game, relentless work-rate defensively, and he certainly did that. It was a good step for us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reyna and Berhalter's well-renowned fallout after the 2022 World Cup appears to be behind both. The 20-year-old started both matches for the USMNT this international window, and was praised for his effort and work-rate after each match, even in their 3-1 loss to Germany.

It's obvious that the USMNT boss thinks highly of Reyna, and it's now up to him to continue to impress once he returns to Borussia Dortmund.

WHAT NEXT FOR REYNA AND BERHALTER? The 20-year-old midfielder will return to BVB this week, with an upcoming game against Werder Bremen on Friday. The USMNT boss, meanwhile, will start preparing for his sides' Nations League quarterfinal against an opponent TBD on November 16.