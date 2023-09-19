Gio Reya named on bench for Borussia Dortmund's Champions League opener against PSG

USMNT star Gio Reyna is back from injury and on the bench for Borussia Dortmund's Champions League clash with PSG.

Reyna fit after injury

Starts on bench for Dortmund

Bundesliga side face PSG in Champions League

WHAT HAPPENED? Reyna has not featured for Dortmund since May 27 but is fit and available for the Bundesliga side after returning from a leg injury picked up on international duty with the Stars and Stripes. The USMNT star is on the bench for Tuesday's Champions League opener at PSG and will be hoping for minutes at Parc des Princes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A return to match fitness for Reyna provides a huge boost for Dortmund, who are currently unbeaten in the Bundesliga. However, they find themselves in seventh place with a two-point gap opened up on leaders Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen already.

Reyna will be looking to build on his promising performances from last season, where he scored seven goals and added a further two assists, despite only starting four games in the top flight of German football.

WHAT NEXT FOR DORTMUND? Following their Champions League clash against PSG, Dortmund will host Wolfsburg at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, as they look to close the gap on the Bundesliga leaders moving forward.