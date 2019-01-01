Gerrard setting no Liverpool return date as his ‘dream’ remains Rangers for now

The legendary former Reds captain continues to see a return to Anfield mooted, but he claims to be in no rush to leave a first coaching post at Ibrox

Steven Gerrard is setting no targets or possible dates when it comes to talk of a return to , with the Reds legend focused on fulfilling his “dream” at for now.

Speculation regarding a retracing of his steps to Anfield continues to swirl around the former captain.

Gerrard has made no secret of the fact that he would like to head back to Merseyside at some stage and fill one of the most prestigious managerial roles in world football.

He is doing his claims to that post no harm during a productive stint in , with a first senior coaching job seeing him push Rangers back into contention for Premiership title glory.

Completing that mission remains his sole focus at present, with there no immediate plans for him to journey back south.

There is no vacancy for him to consider at Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp still very much calling the shots there, so attention is remaining locked on the present.

Gerrard told reporters when quizzed again about his future plans: “I am very driven and ambitious and I haven't gone into this management lightly.

“I want to be the best I can be and I feel like I have got fantastic support staff with Mick Beale, Gary McAllister, Tom Culshaw and Jordan Milsom.

“We feel like we have got a really good team and we are enjoying it.

“I get this question a lot about where I want to end up and what is the ambition and the dream - the dream for me is to just win the next football match.

“That is all I need to focus on.

“I don't need to put time-frames on this or that.

“I am really enjoying what I am doing and I am privileged to be in the position and the focus is the next three points or the next challenge. That is all I worry about.

“It will take me wherever it takes me, if that is to the top, fantastic, but I already feel like I am working for a top club now.”

While Liverpool sit eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table, Gerrard’s Rangers have slipped back to second in the Scottish top-flight – although only goal difference is keeping them behind Old Firm rivals .