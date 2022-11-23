Germany vs Japan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Everything you need to know to watch Germany vs Japan World Cup 2022 match in the UK, US, India and more

Four-time World Cup champions Germany will kick off their campaign in the 2022 edition of the tournament in Qatar with a fixture against Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Hansi Flick will want to make sure his team makes a big impact at what will be the former Bayern Munich boss' first major tournament as the Germany manager. Die Mannschaft haven't really impressed with their performances in 2022, with Flick's team registering just two wins in nine matches this year.

Japan's 2022 fortunes have been mixed but they head into the tournament with a win, a draw and a loss in their last three friendlies. Hajime Moriyasu will be hoping his team can deliver a brave performance against favourites Germany and start well in what is their seventh consecutive appearance in the finals of the World Cup.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as where to stream it live online.

Germany vs Japan date & kick-off time

Game: Germany vs Japan Date: November 23, 2022 Kick-off: 1:00pm GMT / 8:00am ET / 6:30pm IST / 3:00pm CAT Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Germany vs Japan on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on FOX Sports, Telemundo and Peacock.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on ITV and STV, while the game can also be streamed through ITVX and STV Player.

In India, fans can catch the game on Sports 18 Network and stream it on Voot Select and Jio TV.

Country TV channel Live stream US Fox Sports, Telemundo fuboTV, Peacock, Fox Sports UK ITV 1, STV ITVX, STV Player India Sports 18 SD/HD Voot Select, Jio TV, Jio Cinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

Germany squad & team news

Flick will have almost the entire squad at his disposal to pick his starting lineup on the opening matchday, except for Leroy Sane who is a doubt due to a knee injury.

Striker Niclas Fullkrug, the experienced Thomas Muller and centre-back Antonio Rudiger have returned to full training and are in line to feature against Japan.

Germany predicted lineup: Neuer; Kehrer, Sule, Rudiger, Raum; Kimmich, Gundogan; Hofmann, Musiala, Gnabry; Muller

Position Players Goalkeepers Neuer, Trapp, Ter Stegen Defenders Rudiger, Ginter, Kehrer, Sule, Bella-Kotchap, Schlotterback, Klostermann, Raum, Gunter Midfielders Kimmich, Musiala, Gundogan, Goretzka, Gotze, Hofmann, Brandt Forwards Havertz, Gnabry, Muller, Sane, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Moukoko

Japan squad and team news

Karou Mitoma, Hidemasa Morita and Wataru Endo have recovered from their respective injury issues to be fit and ready to play the team's opening match against Germany.

Arsenal's Takehiro Tomiyasu missed the friendly against Canada last week due to a muscle issue but is expected to return to the lineup.

Japan predicted lineup: Gonda; Sakai, Tomiyasu, Yoshida, Nagatomo; Morita, Endo, Kamada; Ito, Asano, Minamino