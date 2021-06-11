'A massive boost' - Germany can benefit from Chelsea Champions League win, says Gundogan

The midfielder was on the losing side of the European final but feels Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Antonio Rudiger can boost the rest of the team

Ilkay Gundogan believes Chelsea's Champions League success can benefit Germany at Euro 2020.

The Manchester City midfielder was on the losing side as the Blues took home the trophy with a 1-0 win.

Kai Havertz was the hero for the London club with the decisive goal, while Germany team-mates Timo Werner and Antonio Rudiger played key roles in the triumph.

What has been said?

Although Gundogan was devastated to lose, he feels the Chelsea players will bring a confidence boost to the Germany squad.

"The Champions League win gives players a boost, gives them confidence," he told reporters. "Especially Kai, who scored the winner, will have been given a massive boost, which we can use to help us as a team. I’m happy for them, they deserved it."

On his side's disappointment, Gundogan added: "It’s not easy to stomach a defeat like this. We worked all year to get there – eight years for me. I lost the final again, and I’m extremely gutted about that, but life goes on, that’s the beauty of competitive sport.

"I had a few days off, which I needed I made good use of them. Now I’m focusing on the tasks at hand and I can look forward to the tournament, despite defeat in the final."

Can Germany beat France?

Germany's campaign begins with a match against world champions France on June 15, and Gundogan believes his side must take an aggressive approach to get the better of Didier Deschamps' side.

"We know we’re playing against a team with lots of talented footballers," he said. "It could be that we have to sacrifice the majority of possession. We know that we can work aggressively off the ball. With two holding midfielders in a 3-4-3 formation, it’s extremely important to use the centre-backs in a way that they can help us break forward as well.

"It’s good to know that there are two players behind us that can protect the space. This makes it all the more important that the lads at the back support us. We can rely on that. It could be key to us winning back possession a lot and making France chase us."

Who else will Germany face?

Joachim Low's team will also have to contend with Portugal on June 19 before rounding off Group F with a game against Hungary four days later.

The winner of the group will face the team that finishes third in either Groups A, B or C, while the runner up faces the winner of Group D, which consists of England, Scotland, Croatia and Czech Republic.

